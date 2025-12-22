Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4726
 MYR
0,0081
0,15 %
22.12.2025 07:40:07

Malaysia Inflation Rises Marginally

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation rose marginally in November and core inflation remained stable, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 1.4 percent after rising 1.3 percent in October. Prices were expected to grow at a faster pace of 1.5 percent.

Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes prices of fuel, remained unchanged at 1.5 percent.

The annual increase was driven by a higher increase in the group of education, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and transport.

On a monthly basis, headline inflation remained flat after a 0.1 percent drop seen in October.

ATX am Montag mit kleinem Plus erwartet -- DAX vor ruhiger Eröffnung -- Asiens Börsen in Grün
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt deuten sich zum Wochenstart leichte Gewinne an, während der deutsche Leitindex wenig bewegt erwartet wird. Am Montag präsentieren sich die Börsen in Fernost freundlich.
