Malaysia Inflation Rises Marginally
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation rose marginally in November and core inflation remained stable, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.
The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 1.4 percent after rising 1.3 percent in October. Prices were expected to grow at a faster pace of 1.5 percent.
Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes prices of fuel, remained unchanged at 1.5 percent.
The annual increase was driven by a higher increase in the group of education, alcoholic beverages and tobacco, and transport.
On a monthly basis, headline inflation remained flat after a 0.1 percent drop seen in October.
