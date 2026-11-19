|
19.11.2026 06:59:41
Malaysia Inflation Rises To 1.9%
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's inflation rose marginally in October on higher transport and utility charges, data from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.
Consumer prices grew 1.9 percent on a yearly basis in October, faster than the 1.8 percent increase seen in the previous month. The reading came slightly below the expected 2.0 percent gain.
The increase was primarily driven by transport costs and utility charges. The transport group recorded an annual growth of 4.2 percent, following an increase of 2.5 percent in September.
The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group rose 1.9 percent as compared to 1.4 percent rise in the previous month.
Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes fresh food and administered goods prices, moderated to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in September.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady pace of 0.1 percent.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAugen auf Anthropic-IPO: ATX fällt zum Handelsschluss ins Minus -- DAX schließt niedriger -- US-Börsen schließen mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich tiefer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte seine freundliche Tendenz am Donnerstag letztlich nicht verteidigen. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich abwärts. An der Wall Street gibt es unterschiedliche Tendenzen. In Fernost fanden die Börsen keine einheitliche Richtung.