(RTTNews) - Malaysia's inflation rose marginally in October on higher transport and utility charges, data from the Department of Statistics showed Thursday.

Consumer prices grew 1.9 percent on a yearly basis in October, faster than the 1.8 percent increase seen in the previous month. The reading came slightly below the expected 2.0 percent gain.

The increase was primarily driven by transport costs and utility charges. The transport group recorded an annual growth of 4.2 percent, following an increase of 2.5 percent in September.

The housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels group rose 1.9 percent as compared to 1.4 percent rise in the previous month.

Meanwhile, core inflation that excludes fresh food and administered goods prices, moderated to 1.5 percent from 1.7 percent in September.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose at a steady pace of 0.1 percent.