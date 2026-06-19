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19.06.2026 08:53:38

Malaysia Inflation Rises To 2.0% In May

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation rose further in May to the highest level in nearly two years, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 2.0 percent after rising 1.9 percent in April. That was slower than the 2.1 percent rise expected by economists. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in July 2024.

Inflation based on food and beverages accelerated to 1.4 percent from 1.2 percent, and that on information and communication rose to 2.1 percent from 2.0 percent. Costs for housing and utilities grew at a faster pace of 1.2 percent versus 1.1 percent in April.

Meanwhile, the annual price growth in transportation slowed to 3.8 percent from 4.1 percent, and clothing and footwear prices dropped 0.1 percent.

Excluding fuels, the inflation rate in Malaysia rose to 1.8 percent from 1.7 percent, while core inflation held steady at 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent after rising 0.4 percent in April.

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