21.01.2022 09:35:34
Malaysia Inflation Slows In December
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in December, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
Consumer price inflation eased to 3.2 percent in December from 3.3 percent in November. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 3.1 percent.
Transport cost accelerated the most by 9.5 percent annually in December.
Prices for housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 3.4 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 3.2 percent and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose by 2.7 percent.
The core inflation was 1.1 percent in December.
In 2021, the average inflation was 2.5 percent.
