Malaysia Inflation Slows In February

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer prices inflation eased in February, defying expectations for further acceleration, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent yearly in February, after a 2.3 percent growth in the January. Economists had expected inflation to climb to 2.4 percent.

Transport cost rose 3.9 percent annually in February, after a 6.0 percent growth in the preceding month.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages gained 3.7 percent and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose by 3.2 percent. Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 2.6 percent.

The core inflation rose to 1.8 percent in February from 1.6 percent in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.2 percent in February, after a 0.3 percent rise in the previous month.