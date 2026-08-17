Malaysia Inflation Slows Marginally

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation eased marginally in July as the increase in transport cost eased moderately, data from the Department of Statistics showed Monday.

Consumer price inflation eased to 1.8 percent in July from 1.9 percent in the prior month. Core inflation also slowed to 1.8 percent from 1.9 percent a month ago.

Data showed that the increase in transport cost eased to 1.4 percent from 2.8 percent in June. Prices of personal care, miscellaneous goods and services, insurance and financial services, and restaurant and accommodation services registered slower growth in July.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices remained flat, the same as in June.

During January to July, the headline inflation increased to 1.8 percent compared to 1.4 percent in the same period of 2025.

Last month, Bank Negara Malaysia maintained its key interest rate at 2.75 percent for the sixth straight meeting as geopolitical tensions are forecast to have limited impact on inflation.