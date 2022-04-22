Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
22.04.2022 08:05:24
Malaysia Inflation Steady At 2.2%
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer prices inflation remained unchanged in March, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.
Consumer prices rose 2.2 percent yearly in March, same as seen in February. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.3 percent. In January, inflation was 2.3 percent.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 4.0 percent annually in March and those for furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 3.0 percent.
Prices for restaurants and hotels grew 2.9 percent and transport cost increased 2.6 percent.
The core inflation rose to 2.0 percent in March from 1.8 percent in the prior month.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent in March, following a 0.2 percent rise in the previous month.
