Malaysia Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the second straight month in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate came in at 2.9 percent in January, the same as in the previous two months. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.1 percent.

There were 509,600 unemployed people in January compared to 508,000 in the previous month. A year ago, it was 533,800.

Meanwhile, the employment rate dropped marginally to 68.7 percent from 68.8 percent in December. Similarly, the labor force participation rate fell to 70.8 percent from 70.9 percent.