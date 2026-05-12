Malaysia Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady at the end of the first quarter, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The jobless rate came in at 2.9 percent in March, the same as in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.0 percent.

There were 507,500 unemployed people in March compared to 506,900 in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate also remained stable at 70.9 percent.

During the first quarter of 2026, the jobless rate in the country was 2.9 percent, down from 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2025.