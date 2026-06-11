Malaysia Jobless Rate Rises To 3.0% In April

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate increased slightly in April after remaining stable in the previous four months, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate rose to a 6-month high of 3.0 percent in April from 2.9 percent in the previous month. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.0 percent.

There were 511,800 unemployed people in April compared to 509,000 in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate stood at 70.9 percent in April, the same as in the previous three months.