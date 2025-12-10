Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,5101
 MYR
0,0364
0,66 %
10.12.2025 08:43:02

Malaysia Jobless Rate Steady At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the sixth straight month in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.0 percent in October, the same as in the previous six months. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 3.2 percent.

The number of unemployed people was 518,900 in October versus 518,600 in the previous month.

Data showed that the employment rate also held steady at 68.8 percent. Similarly, the participation rate of the labor force stood at a stable 70.9 percent.

Nach Leitzinssenkung der Fed: US-Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen -- ATX schließt stabil -- DAX zum Handelsende etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt hielten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich etwas schwächer. Die US-Börsen legten am Mittwoch zu. In Fernost wiesen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

