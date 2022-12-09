Malaysia Jobless Rate Steady At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate remained stable in October, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate remained unchanged at 3.6 percent in October.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 602,000 in October from 605,000 in the previous month.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to the lowest since the Covid-19 pandemic, the agency said.

The number of employed rose 0.2 percent monthly to 16.08 million in October from 16.05 million in the previous month.

The labor force participation rate remained unchanged at 69.7 percent in October.