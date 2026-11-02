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02.11.2026 02:00:57

Malaysia Manufacturing PMI Climbs Into Expansion Territory - S&P Global

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Malaysia moved to expansion in October, the latest survey from S&P Global revealed on Monday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 51.0.

That was up from 49.9 in September and it moves above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Looking at the historical relationship between official statistics and the PMI, the latest reading indicates continued growth in industrial production and GDP in the final quarter of the year, with the pace of growth moving up a gear since the third quarter. Production and new orders rose simultaneously in October.

Growth in new orders was among the fastest in four-and-a half years and reversed the brief month of moderation seen in September. Improved underlying demand conditions, especially from existing customers, underpinned the latest rise in new orders, according to panelists.

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