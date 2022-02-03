Malaysia Manufacturing Sector Fades In January - Markit

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in Malaysia continued to expand in January, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Markit Economics showed on Thursday with a manufacturing PMI score of 50.5.

That's down from 52.8 in December, although it remains above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

While the latest reading remained above the neutral 50.0 level for the fourth month running, the rate of expansion was the softest in the current sequence. The historical relationship between the PMI and official statistics suggests that the upturn in GDP eased at the start of 2022.

Both output volumes and new order inflows were scaled back in January. While the reductions were only modest, they marked the first such declines seen for four months. Manufacturers commonly reported that raw material shortages and rising prices had dampened client demand and production capacity.