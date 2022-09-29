Malaysia PPI Inflation At 17-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation eased for the third straight month in August to reach its lowest level in nearly one-and-a-half years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

Producer prices climbed 6.8 percent year-over-year in August, slower than the 7.6 increase in July. Prices have been increasing since February 2021.

Further, the latest PPI Inflation was the slowest since March 2021, when prices had risen 6.7 percent.

Among sectors, prices for manufacturing grew the most, by 9.4 percent annually in August. This was followed by a 5.8 percent gain in the mining index.

Prices for water supply rose 3.0 percent, and those for electricity and gas supply moved up 0.9 percent.

On the other hand, prices for agriculture, forestry, and fishing logged a sharp fall of 10.6 percent.

On the basis of stage of processing, prices for crude materials declined 0.5 percent in August, which was the first fall since January last year. At the same time, prices for intermediate materials, suppliers and components gained 11.3 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent from July, when they slid by 2.3 percent.