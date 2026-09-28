Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Accelerates To 10.7%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation quickened further in August to the highest level in over four years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Producer prices climbed 10.7 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 9.7 percent rise in July. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since June 2022.

Among sectors, the price index for the mining sector alone grew 41.2 percent from last year, much faster than the 30.5 percent surge a month ago. This was largely due to higher costs for the extraction of crude petroleum.

Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 8.8 percent compared to 8.2 percent in July. The utility-related sectors also remained on an upward trend, with water supply and electricity and gas supply increasing by 7.8 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.0 percent after a 0.7 percent increase in July.