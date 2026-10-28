Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Accelerates To 12.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation quickened further in September to the highest level in nearly five years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices surged 12.0 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 10.7 percent rise in August. Moreover, the increase was the fastest growth since November 2021.

Among sectors, the price index for the mining sector alone grew 54.1 percent from last year, much faster than the 41.2 percent growth a month ago. This was largely due to higher costs for the extraction of crude petroleum.

Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 9.4 percent compared to 8.8 percent in August. The utility-related sectors also remained on an upward trend, with water supply and electricity and gas supply increasing by 3.2 percent and 5.5 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.6 percent after a 1.0 percent increase in July.