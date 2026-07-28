Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Accelerates To 9.2%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation quickened further in June to the highest level in four years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Producer prices climbed 9.2 percent year-on-year in June, faster than the 7.8 percent rise in May. Economists had expected an increase of 7.7 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since June 2022.

Among sectors, the annual price growth in the manufacturing sector accelerated to 7.2 percent from 3.5 percent in May, mainly due to higher costs for the manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products. The price index for the mining sector grew 29.0 percent from last year, though slower than the 52.6 percent surge a month ago.

Electricity and gas supply prices were 10.2 percent higher, and those for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing spheres rose by 9.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 0.6 percent in June versus 1.1 percent growth in May.