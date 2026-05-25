Malaysia Producer Price Inflation Highest Since August 2022

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer price inflation accelerated in April to the highest level in more than three-and-a-half years, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Producer prices climbed 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 1.1 percent renewed rise in March. Economists had expected an increase of 3.0 percent. Moreover, this was the fastest growth since August 2022.

Among sectors, the price index for the mining sector surged 53.4 percent from last year, much faster than the 26.5 percent rise a month ago. The continued double-digit growth was due to the 74.5 percent jump in costs for the extraction of the crude petroleum index.

The annual price growth in electricity and gas supply accelerated from 9.6 percent to 10.6 percent.

Data showed that manufacturing prices showed a fresh increase of 1.1 percent versus a 0.8 percent fall in March. Similarly, the price index for agriculture, forestry, and fishing grew 2.7 percent, in contrast to a 5.6 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 3.2 percent, after rising 4.1 percent in March.