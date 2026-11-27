(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices continued to increase sharply in October, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Producer prices surged 14.0 percent year-on-year in October, faster than the 12.0 percent rise in September. Prices have been rising since March.

Among sectors, the price index for the mining sector alone surged 75.4 percent from last year, much faster than the 54.1 percent growth a month ago. This was largely due to higher costs for the extraction of crude petroleum.

Prices in the manufacturing sector rose 10.4 percent compared to 9.4 percent in September. The utility-related sectors also remained on an upward trend, with water supply and electricity and gas supply increasing by 2.3 percent and 8.7 percent, respectively.

On a monthly basis, producer prices moved up 1.8 percent after a 1.6 percent increase in September.