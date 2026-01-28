Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4199
 MYR
0,0102
0,19 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
28.01.2026 07:38:21

Malaysia Producer Prices Fall 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices continued to decline at the end of the year, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.8 percent decrease in November. Prices have been falling since March.

Among sectors, the annual decline in mining prices deepened to 8.8 percent from 7.2 percent, and the price index for manufacturing slid by 1.3 percent.

Prices in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors plunged 12.1 percent, while the price index for the utility sector increased at a stable rate of 4.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent drop in November.

During the whole year 2025, producer prices decreased 2.0 percent compared to a 0.3 percent increase in 2024. The decline was attributed to price contractions in the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4
25.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 4: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
24.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
24.01.26 KW 4: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.01.26 KW 4: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX beendet Handelstag tiefer -- DAX letztlich deutlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schließt in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegten sich am Donnerstag abwärts. An der Wall Street sind ebenso Verluste zu erkennen. In Fernost notierten die Börsen auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen