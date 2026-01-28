Malaysia Producer Prices Fall 2.7%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices continued to decline at the end of the year, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Producer prices dropped 2.7 percent year-on-year in December, faster than the 1.8 percent decrease in November. Prices have been falling since March.

Among sectors, the annual decline in mining prices deepened to 8.8 percent from 7.2 percent, and the price index for manufacturing slid by 1.3 percent.

Prices in the agriculture, forestry, and fishing sectors plunged 12.1 percent, while the price index for the utility sector increased at a stable rate of 4.1 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, producer prices fell 0.2 percent versus a 0.3 percent drop in November.

During the whole year 2025, producer prices decreased 2.0 percent compared to a 0.3 percent increase in 2024. The decline was attributed to price contractions in the mining and manufacturing sectors.