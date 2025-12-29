Malaysia Producer Prices Fall For Ninth Straight Month

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices dropped for the ninth straight month in November, the Department of Statistics said on Monday.

The producer price index decreased 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, which was sharper than the 0.1 percent drop in October. Prices have been falling since March.

In November, manufacturing sector reported a moderate fall of 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity and gas supply sector logged an annual growth of 4.1 percent and the water supply sector surged 10.1 percent.

The PPI in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector declined 9.7 percent and the mining sector showed a 7.2 percent contraction.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.3 percent, marking the first fall in five months. Prices had remained flat in October and gained 0.5 percent in September.