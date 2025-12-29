Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,4753
 MYR
0,0023
0,04 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
29.12.2025 07:11:37

Malaysia Producer Prices Fall For Ninth Straight Month

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices dropped for the ninth straight month in November, the Department of Statistics said on Monday.

The producer price index decreased 1.8 percent on a yearly basis, which was sharper than the 0.1 percent drop in October. Prices have been falling since March.

In November, manufacturing sector reported a moderate fall of 0.6 percent. Meanwhile, the electricity and gas supply sector logged an annual growth of 4.1 percent and the water supply sector surged 10.1 percent.

The PPI in the agriculture, forestry and fishing sector declined 9.7 percent and the mining sector showed a 7.2 percent contraction.

On a monthly basis, producer prices slid 0.3 percent, marking the first fall in five months. Prices had remained flat in October and gained 0.5 percent in September.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

28.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
27.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 52
26.12.25 KW 52: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
26.12.25 KW 52: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 51: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Asiens Börsen zeigen sich am Montag uneins.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen