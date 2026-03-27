Malaysia Producer Prices Fall Most In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices decreased at a faster pace in February, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

Producer prices dropped 3.4 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the 2.9 percent decrease in November. Prices have been falling since March 2025.

Moreover, this was the steepest decline since July last year, when prices had fallen 3.8 percent.

Among sectors, the price index for the agriculture, forestry, and fishing division logged a fall of 8.7 percent, and mining and prices slid by 8.5 percent. The annual decline in manufacturing prices deepened to 2.7 percent from 1.7 percent.

On the other hand, electricity and gas supply prices continued to rise by 4.7 percent, and those for water supply surged 11.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices dropped 0.5 percent, reversing a 0.1 percent rebound in January.