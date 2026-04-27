Malaysia Producer Prices Unexpectedly Rise 1.1%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's producer prices increased for the first time in a year in March, figures from the Department of Statistics showed on Monday.

Producer prices rose 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, reversing a 3.4 percent decrease in February, which was the steepest fall since July 2025. Meanwhile, economists had expected a further fall of 2.7 percent.

Among sectors, the price index for the mining sector grew sharply by 26.5 percent from last year, in contrast to an 8.5 percent fall a month ago. The double-digit growth was largely due to the surge in costs for the extraction of crude petroleum.

The annual price growth in electricity and gas supply accelerated from 4.7 percent to 9.6 percent.

On the other hand, manufacturing prices fell at a slower pace of 0.8 percent versus 2.7 percent in February. Similarly, the decline in the price index for agriculture, forestry, and fishing eased to 5.6 percent from 8.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices climbed 4.1 percent, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in February.