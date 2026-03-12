Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,2394
 MYR
-0,0026
-0,05 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
12.03.2026 07:52:11

Malaysia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 6.1%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's retail sales growth moderated after accelerating in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The value of retail sales logged an annual growth of 6.1 percent in January, slower than the 6.9 percent rise in December.

The annual retail sales growth in non-specialized stores softened to 7.9 percent from 9.3 percent, and that of other goods in specialized stores eased somewhat to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent. Data showed that sales of other household equipment in specialized stores rose 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 2.0 percent rebound in December.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.03.26 Einblick ins Bridgewater-Depot: Die Top-Aktien aus dem vierten Quartal 2025
10.03.26 Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: In diese US-Werte investiert die Zurich Insurance Group in Q4 2025
09.03.26 Mehr NVIDIA im Portfolio: Diese Aktien hielt Fisher Asset Management im 4. Quartal 2025
09.03.26 Portfolio-Umbau im Q4: Diese US-Aktien kaufte die Schweizerische Nationalbank
08.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 10

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Asiens Börsen in Rot
An den asisatischen Börsen dominieren zum Wochenende die Bären.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen