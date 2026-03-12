Malaysia Retail Sales Growth Eases To 6.1%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's retail sales growth moderated after accelerating in the previous month, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.

The value of retail sales logged an annual growth of 6.1 percent in January, slower than the 6.9 percent rise in December.

The annual retail sales growth in non-specialized stores softened to 7.9 percent from 9.3 percent, and that of other goods in specialized stores eased somewhat to 5.4 percent from 5.6 percent. Data showed that sales of other household equipment in specialized stores rose 3.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, retail sales dropped 0.3 percent, reversing a 2.0 percent rebound in December.