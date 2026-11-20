(RTTNews) - Malaysia's foreign trade surplus increased notably in October from a year ago as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade surplus rose to MYR 41.8 billion in October from MYR 20.5 billion in the same month last year. The surplus also increased from MYR 34.3 billion in September. The expected surplus was MYR 34.4 billion.

Exports surged 61.1 percent annually in October, driven by a 63.6 percent jump in re-exports and a 60.3 percent growth in domestic exports. Outflows of electrical and electronic products alone grew by 87.2 percent, and those of petroleum products advanced by 92.9 percent. Imports also logged a double-digit expansion of 54.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports climbed by 8.9 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively.