Malaysia Trade Surplus Grows To MYR 25.8 Bln
(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus increased in June as imports fell faster than exports, data from the statistical office showed on Thursday.
The trade surplus rose to MYR 25.8 billion in June from MYR 23.2 billion in the same month last year. The expected surplus was MYR 21.6 billion.
In May, the trade surplus was MYR 15.7 billion.
Exports fell 14.1 percent yearly in June after a 0.9 percent drop in the previous month.
The decline in shipments was mainly driven by lower domestic exports, which fell 15.2 percent from last year, followed by re-exports with a 10.3 percent decrease.
Imports also fell at a faster pace of 18.9 percent annually in June, following a 3.7 percent fall in the previous month.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports contracted by 7.7 percent and 5.6 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.
