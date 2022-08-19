Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit - Kurs (GBP - MYR)
|
19.08.2022 09:45:30
Malaysia Trade Surplus Rise Less Than Expected
(RTTNews) - Malaysia's trade surplus rose less than expected in July, as exports and imports rose at a softer pace, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.
The trade balance logged a surplus of MYR 15.5 billion in July. Economists had forecast a surplus of MYR 17.7 billion. The trade surplus grew 14.3 percent from the same month last year.
Exports increased 38.0 percent yearly in July, after a 38.8 percent growth in June. That was above the 36.5 percent rise economists had expected.
Growth in exports was driven by both domestic exports, up 33.4 percent, and re-exports rising 55.1 percent from a year ago.
Imports grew 41.9 percent annually in July, after 49.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected an increase of 40.4 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports decreased 12.4 percent monthly in July and imports fell 10.0 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.