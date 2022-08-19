19.08.2022 09:45:30

Malaysia Trade Surplus Rise Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's trade surplus rose less than expected in July, as exports and imports rose at a softer pace, data from the statistical office showed on Friday.

The trade balance logged a surplus of MYR 15.5 billion in July. Economists had forecast a surplus of MYR 17.7 billion. The trade surplus grew 14.3 percent from the same month last year.

Exports increased 38.0 percent yearly in July, after a 38.8 percent growth in June. That was above the 36.5 percent rise economists had expected.

Growth in exports was driven by both domestic exports, up 33.4 percent, and re-exports rising 55.1 percent from a year ago.

Imports grew 41.9 percent annually in July, after 49.3 percent increase in the previous month. Economists had expected an increase of 40.4 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, exports decreased 12.4 percent monthly in July and imports fell 10.0 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt tiefer -- Wall Street schlussendlich im Abwärtssog -- Asiens Börsen letztlich richtungslos
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Freitag bergab. Der deutsche Leitindex gab ebenfalls nach. Die US-Börsen bewegten sich in der Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen