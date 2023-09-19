Malaysia Trade Surplus Rises Slightly In August

(RTTNews) - The Malaysian trade surplus was almost unchanged in August due to a continued slump in exports, data from the statistical office showed on Tuesday.

The trade surplus stood at MYR 17.31 billion in August versus MYR 17.29 billion in the same month last year.

In July, the trade surplus was MYR 17.36 billion.

Exports fell 18.6 percent yearly in August, which was worse than the 13.0 percent decline a month ago.

The downward trend in shipments was led by the decline in both domestic exports and re-exports.

Imports plunged 21.2 percent annually in August, following a 16.1 percent fall in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, both exports and imports slid by 1.4 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively, from a month earlier.