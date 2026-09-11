Britische Pfund - Malaysischer Ringgit

5,5067
 MYR
0,0128
0,23 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
11.09.2026 12:51:59

Malaysia Unemployment Rate Remains Stable At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.0 percent in July, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.0 percent.

There were 520,300 unemployed people in July compared to 517,800 in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate also remained stable at 70.9 percent.

The employment-to-population ratio, reflecting the economy's capacity to generate jobs, held steady at 68.8 percent in July.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.09.26 KW 37: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.09.26 Schweizerische Nationalbank investiert weiter in Tech: Das waren die Aktien-Favoriten der SNB in Q2 2026
08.09.26 Zurich Insurance setzt im zweiten Quartal verstärkt auf AMD und Eli Lilly
07.09.26 Apple, Microsoft & eigene Aktie: So positioniert sich UBS im US-Portfolio
06.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 36

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: Dow schließt stärker -- ATX geht nach Rekord fester ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt legten im Freitagshandel zu. An der Wall Street waren grüne Vorzeichen zu sehen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen