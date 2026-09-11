Malaysia Unemployment Rate Remains Stable At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the third straight month in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Friday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.0 percent in July, the same as in the previous three months. In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 3.0 percent.

There were 520,300 unemployed people in July compared to 517,800 in the prior month.

The labor force participation rate also remained stable at 70.9 percent.

The employment-to-population ratio, reflecting the economy's capacity to generate jobs, held steady at 68.8 percent in July.