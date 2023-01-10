10.01.2023 09:52:29

Malaysia Unemployment Rate Steady At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's jobless rate remained stable at 3.6 percent in November, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 600,900 in November from 602,000 in the previous month.

The number of employed rose 0.2 percent monthly to 16.11 million in November from 16.08 million in the preceding month. The number of employed has continued to increase since August 2021.

The labor force participation rate increased marginally to 69.8 percent in November from 69.7 percent in the prior month.

