Malaysian Industrial Output Contracts 2.2%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's industrial production declined at the end of the second quarter after expanding at the fastest pace in six months due to negative momentum in the manufacturing and mining sectors, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Industrial production fell 2.2 percent year-on-year in June, reversing a 4.8 percent rise in May.

Among the main sectors, mining output declined notably by 6.4 percent annually in June, weighed down by downturns in both natural gas and crude oil and condensate.

Production in the manufacturing sector decreased 1.6 percent, but slower than the 5.1 percent decrease in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, industrial production grew 2.2 percent in July, compared to a 7.3 percent gain in the preceding month.