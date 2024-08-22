Malaysian Inflation Remains Stable At 2.0%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation held steady for the second straight month in July, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 2.0 percent year-on-year in July, the same as in the previous two months. Meanwhile, economists had expected inflation to rise to 2.1 percent.

Housing and utility costs grew at a stable rate of 3.2 percent annually in July, while the yearly growth in food and beverages eased to 1.6 percent from 2.0 percent. Transport charges were 1.2 percent more expensive.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.1 percent in July, after a 0.2 percent increase in the prior month.