Malaysian Inflation Rises To 1.9% In April

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's consumer price inflation rose further in April to the highest level in one-and-half years, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 1.9 percent after rising 1.7 percent in March. That was in line with expectations. Moreover, a similar inflation rate was last seen in October 2024.

Inflation based on transportation quickened to 4.1 percent from 1.6 percent, and that on information and communication rose to 2.0 percent from 1.4 percent. The annual price growth in food and beverages accelerated to 1.2 percent from 1.1 percent.

Meanwhile, housing and utility costs grew at a slightly slower pace of 1.1 percent versus 1.2 percent in March, and clothing and footwear prices were 0.1 percent less expensive.

Excluding fuels, the inflation rate in Malaysia moderated to 1.7 percent from 1.8 percent, and core inflation also softened from 2.1 percent to 2.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent after rising 0.3 percent in March.