Malaysia's Economy Recovers In Q4

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's economy recovered in the fourth quarter as activities resumed with the easing of containment measures, data released by the Bank Negara Malaysia showed on Friday.

Gross domestic product grew 3.6 percent on a yearly basis, reversing a 4.5 percent fall in the third quarter. This was also faster than the expected rate of 3.3 percent.

Quarter-on-quarter, the economy registered an increase of 6.6 percent, in contrast to the 3.6 percent fall in the third quarter.

With the turnaround in the fourth quarter, the economy expanded 3.1 percent for 2021 as a whole, and the unemployment rate declined to 4.6 percent.

Data showed that headline inflation accelerated to 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter from 2.2 percent in the preceding period. Core inflation rose marginally to 0.8 percent from 0.7 percent as economic reopening gathered momentum. For 2021 as a whole, average headline inflation was 2.5 percent versus -1.2 percent in 2020. At the same time, core inflation averaged at 0.7 percent compared to 1.1 percent last year.

For 2022, the domestic economy is expected to remain on its recovery path, supported by the continued expansion in global demand and higher private sector expenditure given improving labor market conditions and on-going policy support.