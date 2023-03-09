09.03.2023 08:48:10

Malaysia's Jobless Rate Remains Stable At 3.6%

(RTTNews) - Malaysia's unemployment rate held steady for the fourth consecutive month in January, data from the Department of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The jobless rate came in at 3.6 percent at the start of the year, the same rate as in the previous four months.

In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 4.2 percent.

The number of unemployed persons decreased to 596,100 in January from 599,600 in the prior month.

Meanwhile, the number of employed people rose to 16.16 million in January from 16.13 million in December.

The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 3.6 percent from 3.9 percent. Data showed that the labor force participation rate remained stable at 69.8 percent.

