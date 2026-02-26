Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1406
 EUR
-0,0020
-0,17 %
EUR - GBP
26.02.2026 15:05:49

Malta GDP Growth Improves To 6.4% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Malta's economic growth accelerated further in the final quarter of 2025, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Thursday.

In volume terms, gross domestic product expanded 6.4 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter, faster than the 3.8 percent increase in the third quarter. 

Moreover, this was the quickest growth since the second quarter of 2024, when the economy expanded 8.2 percent.

On the expenditure side, private final consumption expenditure rose 3.1 percent annually in the December quarter, and government expenditure grew 6.3 percent. Both exports and imports climbed by 7.4 percent and 4.1 percent, respectively.

In nominal terms, the annual GDP growth accelerated to 7.6 percent from 6.2 percent in the third quarter.

21:49 Bill Ackmans Portfolio: In diese Aktien war der Marktprofi in Q4/2025 investiert
20:43 Diese US-Aktien stehen bei der UBS im vierten Quartal 2025 im Fokus
18:12 Februar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.02.26 Wenig Veränderung: Auf diese Aktien setzte der Gates Foundation Trust im 4. Quartal 2025
24.02.26 Depot-Update: Die Q4-Strategie von George Soros

US-Börsen im Rückwärtsgang -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notieren schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.
