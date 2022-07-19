Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation continued its rising trend in May, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 6.1 percent year-on-year in May, faster than the 5.8 percent rise in April.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most, by 10.0 percent, annually in May. This was followed by a 9.0 percent surge in utility costs.

Costs for recreation and culture registered an increase of 7.3 percent and transport charges grew 6.0 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 1.7 percent in May.