Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates Further

(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation continued its rising trend in September, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 7.4 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 7.0 percent rise in August.

Inflation has been steadily rising since July last year.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a double-digit growth of 11.9 percent annually in September. This was followed by a 9.6 percent surge in utility costs.

Transport charges were 7.7 percent more expensive compared to last year, and cost for recreation and culture also grew the same 7.7 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent in September.