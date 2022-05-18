Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
18.05.2022 16:01:29
Malta HICP Inflation Accelerates In April
(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation accelerated further in April, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 5.4 percent year-on-year in April, faster than the 4.5 percent rise in March.
Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew the most by, 9.0 percent annually in April and utility costs rose 8.6 percent.
Costs for recreation and culture registered an increase of 7.0 percent and those of restaurants and hotels gained 5.0 percent.
On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 3.7 percent at the start of the second quarter.
