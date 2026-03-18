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18.03.2026 13:16:14

Malta HICP Inflation Remains Stable At 2.3%

(RTTNews) - Malta's EU measure of inflation held steady in February, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 2.3 percent year-on-year in February, the same as in the previous month.

Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.5 percent annually in February, and housing and utility charges were 1.7 percent more expensive. On the other hand, clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.1 percent, and information and communication costs decreased 4.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in February.

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