Malta HICP Inflation Surges In December

(RTTNews) - Malta's harmonized annual inflation surged in December, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, increased 2.6 percent year-on-year in December, following a 2.4 percent rise in November.

Prices for recreation and culture increased 3.6 percent in December and food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 4.9 percent. Restaurants and hotels gained 3.6 percent and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels rose 2.5 percent.

Prices for furnishing, household equipment and routine household maintenance rose 2.5 percent. Prices for education, and miscellaneous goods and services increased by 0.9 percent, each.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP remained unchanged in December.

