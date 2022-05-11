Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
11.05.2022 14:15:25
Malta Industrial Production Falls For Eighth Month
(RTTNews) - Malta's industrial production declined marginally in March, falling for the eighth consecutive month, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production dropped a working-day adjusted 0.1 percent year-on-year in March, much slower than the 3.6 percent fall in February.
The recent downward trend was largely contributed by an output fall of 7.8 percent in consumer goods sector.
Meanwhile, energy output surged 15.1 percent annually in March and those of capital goods sector marked an increase of 5.9 percent.
On a monthly basis, industrial production expanded a seasonally adjusted 3.6 percent in March, reversing a 2.5 percent fall in the prior month.
