Malta Industrial Production Falls Further

(RTTNews) - Malta's industrial production fell for a sixth consecutive month in January, figures from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

Industrial production decreased a working-day adjusted 3.7 percent year-on-year in January, following a 5.6 percent fall in December.

Among the main industrial groups, consumer goods production decreased 14.0 percent annually in January. Within this, output of non-durable goods shrank 14.7 percent.

Meanwhile, output of intermediate goods and energy rose by 1.7 percent and 12.6 percent, respectively. Capital goods output rose 0.8 percent.

On a month-on-month basis, industrial production rose a seasonally adjusted 1.3 percent in January, after a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.