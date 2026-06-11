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11.06.2026 13:14:45
Malta Industrial Production Rebounds 7.3%
(RTTNews) - Malta's industrial output expanded sharply in April after falling in the previous month, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Thursday.
Industrial production advanced 7.3 percent year-on-year in April, reversing a 3.8 percent decrease in March.
Manufacturing output grew 8.1 percent from last year, with the largest upward change registered in the production of wood, paper products, and printing, followed by computer, electronic, and optical products; motor vehicles; and food products and beverages.
Among the main industrial groups, production of intermediate goods surged 11.0 percent, and that of consumer goods expanded by 7.6 percent. Meanwhile, energy and capital goods output declined 9.2 percent and 2.1 percent, respectively.
On a monthly basis, industrial output rose 5.2 percent in April.
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