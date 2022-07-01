Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
01.07.2022 16:35:55
Mexico Business Confidence Weakens In June
(RTTNews) - Mexican business confidence decreased for the second straight month in June, though slightly, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.
The seasonally adjusted confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector fell to a three-month low of 51.9 in June from 52.1 in May.
Manufacturers' views regarding their own future financial situation worsened in June, with the corresponding index falling to 57.3 from 58.4 in May. Meanwhile, the index measuring their present financial situation dropped marginally to 54.2 from 54.3.
Their views about the future financial situation of the country weakened and the relevant index slipped to 53.7 from 54.2. However, the index for the current economic condition of the country improved somewhat from 49.7 to 49.8.
Companies were less confident about investing in June, as the index measuring the right time to invest dropped to 43.2 from 43.4.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerGemischter Auftakt zum 2. Halbjahr: US-Börsen zum Handelsende höher -- ATX geht leichter ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen beenden den Handel in Rot
Die US-Märkte schlossen vor dem Wochenende im Plus. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss zum Auftakt des zweiten Halbjahrs auf rotem Terrain. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte dagegen seine Anfangsverluste wettmachen und schloss leicht in der Gewinnzone. Die Börsen in Asien bewegten sich am Freitag auf rotem Terrain, die Börse in Hongkong blieb feiertagsbedingt geschlossen.