Mexico Business Confidence Weakens In June

(RTTNews) - Mexican business confidence decreased for the second straight month in June, though slightly, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

The seasonally adjusted confidence indicator for the manufacturing sector fell to a three-month low of 51.9 in June from 52.1 in May.

Manufacturers' views regarding their own future financial situation worsened in June, with the corresponding index falling to 57.3 from 58.4 in May. Meanwhile, the index measuring their present financial situation dropped marginally to 54.2 from 54.3.

Their views about the future financial situation of the country weakened and the relevant index slipped to 53.7 from 54.2. However, the index for the current economic condition of the country improved somewhat from 49.7 to 49.8.

Companies were less confident about investing in June, as the index measuring the right time to invest dropped to 43.2 from 43.4.