Mexico Industrial Production Growth At 14-Month High

(RTTNews) - Mexico's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in more than a year in September, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 4.3 percent year-on-year in September, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in August. Production has been rising since April 2021.

Further, this was the strongest rate of growth since July last year, when production had risen 7.0 percent.

Among sectors, manufacturing output grew 8.3 percent annually in September, and output produced in the utility sector gained 6.7 percent.

On the other hand, mining production registered a contraction of 1.8 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased at a stable rate of 0.2 percent in September.