Britische Pfund - Mexikanischer Peso - Kurs (GBP - MXN)
|
12.10.2022 16:19:47
Mexico Industrial Production Growth At 4-Month Low
(RTTNews) - Mexico's industrial production expanded at the slowest pace in four months in August, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Wednesday.
Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent year-on-year in August, slower than the 3.5 percent rise in July. Production has been rising since March 2021.
Among sectors, manufacturing output grew 6.4 percent annually in August, while output produced in the utility sector dropped 0.4 percent and showed no variations in mining production.
On a monthly basis, industrial production remained flat in August versus a 0.4 percent gain in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schließen deutlich höher -- ATX schließt in Grün -- DAX zum Handelsende deutlich höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Der heimische Aktienmarkt fiel am Donnerstag zeitweise an die Nulllinie zurück, bevor er wieder deutlich anstieg. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt rutschte nach Bekanntgabe der US-Inflationszahlen auf rotes Terrain, konnte sich im Anschluss jedoch wieder weit über die Nulllinie vorarbeiten. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich in Grün. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.