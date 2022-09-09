Mexico Industrial Production Growth Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Mexico's industrial production growth eased slightly in July, after improving in the previous three months, data from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Friday.

Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 3.5 percent year-on-year in July, slightly slower than the 3.8 percent rise in June. Production has been rising since March 2021.

Among sectors, manufacturing output grew the most by 6.7 percent annually in July, and output in the utility segment logged an increase of 2.1 percent.

Output produced in the mining sector was 0.7 percent lower in July compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 0.4 percent in July versus a 0.1 percent marginal gain in the prior month.