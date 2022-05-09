Mexico Inflation Accelerates Less Than Expected

(RTTNews) - Mexico's consumer price inflation accelerated for the third straight month in April, though at a slower-than-expected pace, date from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography showed on Monday.

Consumer prices climbed 7.68 percent year-on-year in April, faster than a 7.45 percent rise in March. That was below the expected increase of 7.72 percent.

Core inflation stood at 7.22 percent in April.

Prices for food, beverages and tobacco grew the most by, 10.88 percent annually in April and costs for goods alone increased 9.33 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices climbed 0.54 percent at the start of the second quarter. Core consumer prices rose 0.78 percent as compared to March, beating economists' forecast for a rise of 0.75 percent.